Police: Man fatally shot in Baltimore's Harwood neighborhood

A man was fatally shot in a car Wednesday around noon in Harwood, according to police.

Police were called at 12:04 p.m. to the 400 block of E. 28th St. for a report of gunshots. Upon arriving, they found a man sitting in a vehicle with gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup, or to text tips to 443-902-4824.

