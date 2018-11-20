Man killed in shooting near McCulloh Homes Monday afternoon, Baltimore police say

A man was shot near Baltimore’s McCulloh Homes and died later Monday, according to police.

At about 4:40 p.m., police were called to the intersection of McCulloh and Dolphin streets for a report of a shooting. They found a man with gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he died, according to police.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100, text tips to 443-902-4824 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Also on monday, A 5-year-old girl, the sister of 7-year-old shooting victim Taylor Hayes, was shot in West Baltimore. She was in serious but stable condition Tuesday morning, police said.

So far in 2018, over 270 people have been killed in Baltimore.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan