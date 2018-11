A man was fatally shot in the head Friday morning in East Baltimore, city police said.

Officers were called at 10:20 a.m. to the 800 block of Luzerne Ave., near Madison Street, for a report of an unresponsive man in the alley.

Police said a 37-year-old man was shot in the head. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police did not release the man’s name Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

