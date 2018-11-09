1 dead, 2 injured in Thursday shootings, Baltimore police say

A man died after he was shot in Southwest Baltimore on Thursday, while two other men were injured in separate shootings, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

At about 1:29 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the 4900 block of Williston St. in Southwest Baltimore’s Beechfield neighborhood for a reported shooting. They found the victim, Lavern Smalls, with gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

Smalls died from his injuries, police said Friday morning.

Police are also investigating two more shootings that occurred Thursday in Southwest and East Baltimore.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Wolfe St. in Broadway East at about 8:40 p.m. They found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, and he was taken to a hospital, police said. His condition was unknown Friday morning, police said.

Later, at about 11:32 p.m., officers were called to a hospital for another 30-year-old man who walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg and torso. He was taken into surgery, police said.

A preliminary investigation found the man was shot in the unit block of N. Morley St. in the Saint Josephs neighborhood of Southwest Baltimore.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call shooting detectives at 410-396-2221 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

