Man shot at gas station in Northeast Baltimore early Wednesday

Police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot early Wednesday in Northeast Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 5100 block of Goodnow Road for a reported shooting about 2:45 a.m., according to police. They found the victim, who had been shot in the arm and drove himself about half a mile away from the shooting scene before calling police.

The man told police he was at a gas station on the 5300 block of Frankford Ave. when a male suspect shot at his vehicle, striking him.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call police at 410-396-2221.

