Police: Man dies in shooting in Saint Joseph's neighborhood in West Baltimore

A man died after being shot in the Saint Joseph’s neighborhood of Baltimore on Wednesday night, police say.

Baltimore police wrote in a news release that officers were called to the 3300 block of Saint Joseph St. at 10:04 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Upon arriving, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police wrote.

Police say they have not identified the man and that homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously by calling 1-866-7Lockup or texting 443-902-4824.

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC