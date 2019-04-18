Police: Baltimore man killed his father, tried to hide his body in the basement of Belvedere home

A 27-year-old Baltimore man allegedly shot his father multiple times and left his dead body under a blanket in the basement of their Belvedere home this week, according to court documents.

Ruben Jackson Jr. has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of his father, Ruben Jackson Sr., 60.

Baltimore police wrote in charging documents that the elder Jackson’s body was first discovered by his wife Sunday afternoon. She told officers she found her husband lying face down under a blanket, shot multiple times in the head, when she went to do laundry in the basement.

Investigators interviewed the younger Jackson, who lived at the Belvedere home, and found a bullet in his right jacket pocket, charging documents state.

The 27-year-old admitted to shooting his father multiple times in the head in the dining room of the home, charging documents state, “and he attempted to cover up his crime by dragging [his father] through the kitchen and down into the basement.”

Police wrote that blood could be found throughout the house, corroborating Jackson’s confession. The charging documents did not specify a motive for the shooting.

The 27-year-old has also been charged with assault and use of a firearm in a violent crime.

No attorney is listed as representing Jackson Jr. in court records.

The victim’s wife, when reached Wednesday, indicated she was not ready to talk to a reporter.

The Baltimore Police Department did not immediately respond to a call for comment Wednesday.

