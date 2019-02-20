Man robbed, shot Wednesday night in Northwest Baltimore

A man was shot during a robbery Wednesday night in Northwest Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police.

The man was outside in the 3500 block of Dolfield Ave., near the West Coldspring Metro station, around 8 p.m. Police say two unknown assailants robbed the man, shot him, then fled.

The victim, 35, was shot in the upper body and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

