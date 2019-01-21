Baltimore police arrest 4 teens in spree of robberies Monday morning

Baltimore City police arrested four teenagers in a stolen vehicle after three robberies Monday, city police said.

The first robbery occurred at 5:50 a.m. in the 1800 block of N. Wolf St. in Fells Point. The second took place a half-hour later in the 600 block of E. Monument St., a two-mile, eight-minute drive away.

Police said the third robbery was 20 minutes later at 6:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Sharp St. In each of these robberies, the assailants were driving a Chevrolet Equinox with a New York State license plate.

A car by that description, which had been reported stolen in the city, was stopped by officers in Northwest Baltimore, with four teenagers inside, two 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys. The four were arrested.

Investigators are looking into whether the suspects may have been responsible for other incidents in the community. They ask anyone to call detectives from the robbery unit at 410-366-6341.

