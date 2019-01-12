Man shot after trying to rob Canton liquor store, police say

For the second time in two months, the House of Spirits liquor store in Canton was held up at gunpoint. This time, the robber was shot by an employee.

The latest robbery attempt occurred around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the store, located at the corner of South Patterson Park Avenue and Fleet Street in Canton. Police tape blocked off the store’s entrance, and an employee sought to assure curious patrons and neighbors who visited seeking answers.

He declined to tell a Sun reporter what happened, saying only: “I love my neighbors.” Later, he could be heard telling one neighbor, “Two guys tried to rob us. It didn’t end well for them.”

Police confirmed that a store employee had shot a robber. An off-duty officer heard the shots and helped locate the victim, police said.

A few blocks away, at the southwest corner of Eastern and South Collington avenues, police stood around what appeared to be some of the victim’s belongings. Fresh snow turned red as snow accumulated over blood on the sidewalk.

Police said the victim was seriously wounded and taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was not immediately identified. Police said a gun was recovered.

Police data on OpenBaltimore show the business was robbed at gunpoint on Nov. 13, with police receiving multiple calls for shots fired. Details of that incident weren’t immediately available, but City Councilman Zeke Cohen posted on Facebook at the time that the robbery suspect had fired shots and no one was injured.

jfenton@baltsun.com

twitter.com/justin_fenton