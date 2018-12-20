Former employee charged in Restaurant Depot shooting in South Baltimore

A former employee was arrested and charged Wednesday in the shooting of a Restaurant Depot employee during a pre-dawn robbery attempt at the restaurant supply warehouse in South Baltimore earlier this month, police said Thursday.

Cornell Slater, 33, of the 1000 block of Whatcoat Street in Sandtown-Winchester, was arrested in a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Realm Court in Odenton by Anne Arundel County police, officials said. They realized he had an open warrant in the shooting, police said.

Slater faces more than two dozen criminal counts, including attempted murder, assault, robbery, reckless endangerment and gun charges, according to court records. He was ordered held without bond during a bail hearing Thursday.

No attorney was listed for Slater in court records, no phone number was listed for his address, and a relative did not return a request for comment.

Baltimore Police Cornell Slater, 33, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and other criminal counts in the shooting at a Restaurant Depot in South Baltimore. Cornell Slater, 33, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and other criminal counts in the shooting at a Restaurant Depot in South Baltimore. (Baltimore Police)

The Restaurant Depot employee who was shot was expected to survive, according to police, who did not release the victim’s name. A manager and inventory controller at the warehouse declined to comment on Thursday.

Baltimore Police SWAT teams surrounded the warehouse, across the street from the Patapsco Village Shopping Center in South Baltimore, after the shooting at 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 5. They searched the building as the sun rose but found no sign of the two suspects and concluded they had left the premises.

Detectives “quickly learned that one of the suspects, the shooter, was a former employee of Restaurant Depot,” police said in a statement Thursday, and an arrest warrant was issued for Slater two days later.

Police did not immediately say Thursday afternoon whether they had issued any other arrest warrants in the shooting.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6