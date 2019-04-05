Major in charge of Baltimore Police recruitment unit suspended

The head of the Baltimore Police Department’s recruitment section has been suspended, a department spokesman said Friday.

Major Brian Hance is suspended with pay and recruitment will now be headed by Lt. Col. Margaret Barillaro, who is also in charge of training and officer wellness, said police spokesman Matt Jablow.

Jablow declined to provide additional information about the suspension.

Hance previously oversaw the Southern District and Watch Commander, overseeing the department's nighttime operations.

Hance’s departure from recruitment is the latest change to the department’s command staff as Commissioner Michael Harrison takes over. David Cali, the former head of the department’s Office of Professional Responsibility, which oversees internal affairs, and former Deputy Commissioner Andre Bonaparte, have both left the department in recent weeks.

Former Interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle, who initially stayed on to help Harrison’s transition, has also left the department, Jablow said.

Hance was hired in 1993 and was earning a salary of $126,378 a year, according to city records. He could not be reached for comment Friday.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5