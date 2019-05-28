Former Baltimore Police detective sentenced to 12 years in Gun Trace Task Force corruption case

A former Baltimore police detective was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison Tuesday, the last former officer to be sentenced in the Gun Trace Task Force corruption case.

Det. Jemell Rayam pleaded guilty to racketeering charges and cooperated with the government to trace the corrupt gun unit’s crimes. Rayam admitted to committing robberies dating back to eight years before his arrest, as well as an armed home invasion and facilitating drug sales.

Rayam’s attorney, Dennis Boyle, asked for a three-year prison term, arguing that the former detective deserved leniency for “his demonstrated remorse and efforts to correct what he has done.”

Rayam broke down crying as his father, a retired Newark police officer, spoke in court.

“When I was first met with the decision to be dishonest, I should’ve come to you,” Rayam told his father.

Federal prosecutors sought a 12-year sentence.

The shortest sentence received by any of the eight officers convicted in the case has been seven years, which were the terms imposed on former detectives Maurice Ward and Evodio Hendrix, both of whom cooperated extensively with prosecutors. Former Sgt. Wayne Jenkins received the longest sentence: 25 years.

A federal wiretap on the phone of Rayam’s longtime partner, Momodu Gondo, helped bring down the elite gun squad, whose members were found to be robbing citizens, lying in sworn paperwork and committing illegal searches.

