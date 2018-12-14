Two men found guilty in shooting death of Tyrone Ray, grandson of Baltimore state Del. Talmadge Branch

Two Baltimore men charged in the shooting death of the grandson of state Del. Talmadge Branch were found guilty of murder Friday, according to a spokeswoman for the city State’s Attorney’s Office.

Raekwon Thornton, 20, and Lamont Kyler, 22, were found guilty on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and gun charges in the death of 22-year-old Tyrone Ray, according to spokeswoman Melba Saunders.

Attorneys for the two men could not immediately be reached for comment Friday evening.

Prosecutors had alleged that Thornton and Kyler ambushed Ray outside a 7-Eleven in the 4200 block of Nicholas Avenue in the city’s Belair-Edison neighborhood and shot him two dozen times, killing him.

Prosecutors said surveillance footage from the scene showed two men circling the block and approaching Ray. In a trial that began Tuesday in Baltimore Circuit Court, Assistant State’s Attorney Traci Robinson told the jury that the two men in the video were Thornton and Kyler.

Branch, who represents Baltimore’s 45th District and serves as the Maryland House Majority Whip, has called for more state money and programs to curb Baltimore’s street violence.

Branch could not be reached for comment Friday.

