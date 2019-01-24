World Series of Poker player pleads guilty to supplying pot to Baltimore County drug crew

Professional poker player Micah Raskin pleaded guilty Thursday in Baltimore to a conspiracy to distribute marijuana, admitting to supplying bulk quantities to a Baltimore County drug crew.

Raskin, 50, of New York, admitted to trafficking hundreds of pounds of marijuana from a grower in California. Federal agents raided his New York home last year and seized a loaded shotgun, 10 pounds of marijuana and drug ledgers, prosecutors say.

They say agents also found 350 pounds of marijuana in Raskin’s storage locker — an amount worth more than $500,000.

Raskin appeared in U.S. District Court in Baltimore and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana. The crime brings a mandatory sentence of at least five years in prison. Raskin was released under supervision.

He’s scheduled for sentencing in June. He did not make a statement Thursday.

Prosecutors say Raskin had been receiving drug shipments at his home in Long Island, storing the marijuana and delivering it by courier to Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Virginia.

Agents and local police caught Raskin while investigating the drug crew in Baltimore County, prosecutors say. They placed a wiretap on Raskin’s phone and collected hundreds of calls and text messages detailing the operation, prosecutors say.

They say Raskin also trafficked wax infused with THC — the high-producing ingredient in marijuana — and vape pens.

Raskin and his attorney declined to comment outside the courtroom.

The New York man has appeared on the World Series of Poker. Poker industry news services list him as earning nearly $2 million while playing.

