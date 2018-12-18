Four people shot outside deli in Northwest Baltimore, police say

At least four people were injured in a shooting outside a Northwest Baltimore deli Tuesday, police said.

Officers were called about 1 p.m. to the shooting outside Saints Deli at Shirley and Park Heights avenues, where four men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to Detective Jeremy Silbert, a police department spokesman.

No one answered at a number listed for the deli Tuesday.

A fifth person with gunshot wounds arrived at hospital nearby around the same time, and police are investigating whether that victim was injured in the same shooting.

None of the victims were identified, and police did not immediately release any information on a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

This article will be updated.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6