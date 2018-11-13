Baltimore police union approves contract introducing civilian oversight

Members of the Baltimore Police Department voted on Tuesday to accept a new labor agreement with the city that would increase civilian oversight of the department.

The new three-year contract requires two civilian volunteers to serve on all oversight review boards, along with three sworn officers.

The idea was supported by public and elected officials who have called for increased oversight in police misconduct cases. But it had been unpopular with some members of the department, who said residents were not qualified to understand the complex decisions police were required to make.

The news was announced on Twitter by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3. Union President Sgt. Michael Mancuso did not immediately respond to requests for comment by The Baltimore Sun.

The new agreement is considered a victory for Mayor Catherine Pugh and other reform advocates. Pugh could not be immediately reached for comment.

The tentative agreement between the city and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 also includes 3 percent annual raises for officers and a return to a shift schedule of five-day work weeks, composed of 8.5-hour shifts; the current schedule is four 10-hour shifts.

