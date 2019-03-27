No gun has been found at home of Baltimore man found dead after standoff with police

No gun has been recovered from the scene where Baltimore police fired at a man officers believed to be armed earlier this week, according to a source close to the investigation.

Police said Kevin Bruce Mason, 57, died after an hourslong standoff with police during which an officer fired at him.

Police responded to Mason’s home at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of an assault.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Monday morning that Mason threatened to kill officers and they believed he was armed with a gun.

Police initiated a barricade situation, Harrison said, and SWAT team members worked to negotiate with Mason. Several hours later, a woman who was in the house emerged and said Mason was sleeping inside the home, Harrison said. Police then entered the home and found Mason unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident, police said.

Renee Greene, who said she was Mason’s longtime girlfriend and was inside the home during the incident, said Mason did not have a gun. She said she was asleep during much of the incident.

Mason’s family has demanded answers about his death and for the department to release the body worn camera footage.

“A lot about this doesn’t make sense,” Kimberly Mason said. “Nobody is talking to us, so we are left to fill in the blanks.”

Ken Thompson, the head of the independent monitoring team helping to implement policing reforms mandated under a federal consent decree, said the shooting is under review.

“We will get the information. We will look at the body-worn camera footage and make to determine whether this was a violation of the consent decree,” he said.

Thompson, who responded to the scene, said he reviewed a portion of body-worn camera footage but said he would reserve judgement until collecting more information.

Findings by the monitoring team could be included in its next semi-annual report, he said.

Mason’s death comes nearly 40 years after he exchanged gunfire with an officer as a youth. Mason, 17 at the time, reportedly fired at a Northwest District officer, prompting the officer to return fire, according to Baltimore Sun stories at the time. Mason was struck in the neck, chest and abdomen, while the officer was shot in the arm. The officer was wearing a bullet-proof vest at the time.

Mason had been on probation for a stabbing at the time of the 1980 shooting. He was later sentenced to 30 years in prison.

