Baltimore Police Department chief who oversees internal affairs, other units, leaves post

The head of the Baltimore Police department’s Office of Professional Responsibility, which oversees internal affairs, has left the department, a police spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

David Cali, a Drug Enforcement Administration agent, was brought to the city department in May under then-Commissioner Daryl De Sousa.

Last week, Commissioner Michael Harrison announced that Deputy Commissioner Andre Bonaparte was leaving the Baltimore Police Department as part of a restructuring. Bonaparte had also been brought into the department under De Sousa, who resigned in May after he was charged federally with failing to file tax returns. De Sousa pleaded guilty to three counts in December and will be sentenced March 29.

Police spokesman Matt Jablow said Tuesday that Cali and Bonaparte’s positions have not yet been filled.

Harrison has brought on two officials from the New Orleans Police Department to join him in Baltimore. Daniel Murphy, who led the New Orleans department’s deputy superintendent of compliance for its consent decree, will oversee the Baltimore Police Department’s compliance with its own, similar federal consent decree, Harrison has said. Eric Melancon, the deputy chief of staff in the New Orleans department, was brought to Baltimore to serve as Harrison’s chief of staff.

Harrison’s contract allows him to build an executive team, and name as many as eight other senior commanders.

In addition to internal affairs, OPR includes anti-corruption, the Special Investigation Response Team that investigates police-involved shootings, ethical investigations, and the equal opportunity and diversity section.

He previously worked with the DEA’s Office of Professional Responsibility, which is charged with investigating allegations of employee misconduct.

Cali could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Last summer, the independent monitoring team overseeing the consent decree reform process said in a request sent to judge overseeing the consent decree that the Office of Professional Responsibility “suffers from organizational deficiencies that impede its work.”

The team said the office “has operated with a dizzying assortment of units and sub-units, which has created significant operation inefficiencies that introduce the risk that investigations are not as timely, well-supervised, or effectively managed as they must be.”

