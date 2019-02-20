Baltimore Police officer and civilian injured in car crash near Morgan State

A Baltimore Police officer and a civilian were injured in car crash Wednesday.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. at East Cold Spring Lane and Hillen Road near Morgan State University, according to a spokesman for the police department.

The officer was responding to a call for service when his vehicle collided with another.

The officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Detectives from the Baltimore Police CRASH Team are investigating.

On a snowy day, police said they had received 145 calls for reported crashes in Baltimore City by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik