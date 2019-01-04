Major in charge of Baltimore Police training academy retiring

The major in charge of the Baltimore Police training academy is retiring, just as the department begins training officers on consent decree reforms.

Marc Partee, who has served with the department since 1996, was appointed to the position last February by former then-commissioner Darryl De Sousa. It was among a number of staff changes by De Sousa, who resigned three months later after he was charged with failing to file his income taxes.

A police spokesman said the training academy will now be headed by Lt. Col. Margaret Barillaro. She previously headed the Recruitment and Officer Wellness Division.

Widespread reforms are required by the consent decree, which was reached between the city and the U.S. Justice Department in 2017 after an investigation found city police regularly violated residents’ civil rights, especially minorities. The consent decree reforms are expected to take years to implement.

After a year of mostly rewriting police policies, the second year of consent decree implementation will largely focus on training officers on those policies, which include the use of force, body-worn cameras, impartial policing and stops, searches and arrests.

“We don’t anticipate that slowing up our work,” Kenneth Thompson, who heads the consent decree monitoring team, said of Partee’s retirement. “We are always concerned about personnel changes, but we are reasonably comfortable that we have the leadership there.”

Partee did not respond to a request for comment.

He previously worked in patrol in the Central District, on several task forces, as as a commander in the central district and Inner Harbor areas.

Partee also is an adjunct criminal justice professor at Stevenson University.

His annual salary for the police department was $126,000, city salary records show.

