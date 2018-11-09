Baltimore judge to rule in case where officer's body camera captured him manipulating drug evidence

A Baltimore judge said she will issue a ruling at 3 p.m. Friday on whether a city police officer is guilty of fabricating evidence in a case that hinges on the officer’s own body-camera footage — which shows him placing drugs in a vacant lot and then acting as if he had just discovered them.

During his trial, which concluded with closing arguments in Baltimore Circuit Court on Friday morning, Officer Richard Pinheiro Jr. said that he had intentionally recorded the body-camera video to serve as a re-creation of a legitimate discovery of heroin that he had made in a similar manner — but failed to record — just moments beforehand. He said the re-created video was for “documentation” purposes.

Chaz Ball, Pinheiro’s attorney, said Friday that Pinheiro had simply forgotten to record his initial discovery out of his eagerness to solve the drug case he was working on, and was “an honest officer who made an honest mistake.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Stacy Ann Llewellyn, prosecuting the case for the state, dismissed Ball’s assessment, arguing that Pinheiro not only made no effort to note the true nature of the re-creation video — while recording it or afterward to his supervisors — but took steps to make the re-created video seem as authentic as possible.

“We’re here because he was not honest about his mistake,” Llewellyn said. Such conduct, she said, is “flatly illegal.”

The case made national news when defense counsel released the body-camera footage in the summer of 2017 and, against a backdrop of rampant police misconduct allegations elsewhere in the department, alleged Pinheiro had been caught red-handed planting drugs. The controversy was further stoked with the release of two other body-camera videos, from separate incidents, that defense counsel said raised similar questions about officers’ manipulation of evidence.

Police, including then-Commissioner Kevin Davis, pushed back against the narrative that officers were “planting” evidence, and early on described a scenario in which a “re-creation” may have occurred.

Prosecutors dropped the heroin-possession charge against the man arrested in the case, who was unable to post $50,000 bail and was held in jail for more than six months. And in January, they charged Pinheiro with fabricating evidence and misconduct in office, using more circumspect language than the defense counsel in the drug case.

They focused less on the drugs, which they did not suggest were planted, and more on the video, which they said was a fake.

On Friday, Llewellyn argued that Pinheiro “concealed the truth” because he “didn’t want to get dinged” administratively for not having his camera on during the initial discovery on the drugs — which the video showed him take out of a soup can in a trash-strewn ally.

“He only cared about himself,” Llewellyn said.

Pinheiro’s disregard had ramifications for the man arrested for the drugs, Llewellyn said.

Pinheiro and a team of other officers were on the street that day as part of an operation that included covert surveillance. That surveillance had led them to another stash of drugs in the area: a bag of pills containing heroin, but one that was tied up. Llewellyn said the fact that the bag was tied up was not helpful to the case against the man being arrested, who was being accused of street dealing, because dealers who push pills from a nearby stash like the one found normally leave them untied, for easy and quick access to the drugs.

The second bag that Pinheiro allegedly found in the ally was untied, bolstering the cops’ case, Llewellyn said.

Pinheiro made no effort to ensure that the man arrested and his defense team would be told that the video was “not a real-time recovery of the second stash,” which would have been critical to their defense and which Pinheiro had an “affirmative duty” to disclose, she said.

“That’s a deprivation of his rights. That’s a deprivation of due process,” Llewellyn said. “An officer can’t create evidence to support what his testimony is going to be at trial, because that is just wrong.”

Ball argued that Pinheiro was completely and immediately honest about the nature of the video and how it was recorded when contacted by prosecutors, and has been honest about the incident ever since. He said body cameras were still “relatively new” at the time, and Pinheiro’s only intention was to provide documentation for a good bit of police work that he made a mistake in failing to record.

“He made the best decision that he could have thought of at that time,” Ball said.

That Pinheiro failed to record the discovery when he first made it “doesn’t change the fact that there was a drug deal that took place,” Ball said. He said Pinheiro had no intent to deceive, lie or “impair the verity” or truthfulness of the evidence he was presenting — an element of the charges against him that the state has the burden to prove.

In fact, Ball argued, the evidence Pinheiro was presenting with the re-created video was true to reality — reflecting the correct way in which the evidence was found, the correct amount of drugs, the correct type of drugs, and even the correct fashion in which the drugs had been concealed in the ally — and not in plain view — at the time of their recovery. That shows Pinheiro’s intent to be honest, he said.

“The video doesn’t impair the truth. The video shows the truth. The video shows exactly where and how the drugs were recovered,” Ball said.

If anything, Ball said, the man arrested on the day the drugs were recovered benefited from Pinheiro’s video, given that it led to his case being dropped by prosecutors.

Llewellyn called the idea that the arrested man had benefited “outrageous,” and said Pinheiro’s actions not only hurt the evidence in the case by raising questions about its veracity, but “compromised the integrity of the whole process” of prosecuting the arrested man.

“When things are fake and fraudulent, when they are fabricated, they are a lie,” Llewellyn said. “It’s a lie.”

After the attorneys finished their arguments, Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn said she would consider their arguments, and reconvene the court to make her decision in the case at 3 p.m.

Fabricating evidence is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Misconduct in office is a common law offense, for which the court is free to impose any penalty that isn’t considered cruel or unusual.

