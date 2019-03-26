Patterson High School student, 16, charged as adult in stabbing of fellow student in classroom

A 16-year-old Patterson High School student was charged as an adult Tuesday in the stabbing of another male student after a classroom argument.

Bernard Hopkins of Johnston Square is charged with first- and second-degree assault, bringing a dangerous weapon on school property and other weapons offenses in Monday’s incident.

Baltimore police reports state that an officer patrolling the school around 1 p.m. was alerted by a staff member to a student possibly armed with a knife on the third floor.

After another staff member said a student was taken to the nurse with stab wounds, police determined that Hopkins stabbed another male in a third-floor classroom, documents state.

According to a statement of probable cause, Hopkins and the victim were in a classroom and “had several verbal arguments” before the victim approached Hopkins and asked, “Why are you reaching in your pocket?”

Investigators viewed cell phone footage of the incident.

Hopkins “jumped up from the counter” and stabbed the victim in his left hip and the right side of his chest before chasing him around the room, police wrote.

Staff separated the two, and a staff member told investigators that Hopkins threw an unknown object out of the classroom where he was being held, according to the report.

Police believe a switchblade they recovered in the school’s courtyard was used to stab the victim.

Hopkins was arrested without incident and is charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

No attorney is listed as representing Hopkins in court records. His first court appearance is scheduled for April 11.