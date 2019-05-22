Two injured in shootings Wednesday, the 9th straight day in Baltimore with a shooting or homicide

Two men were critically injured in overnight shootings Wednesday, Baltimore police say, continuing stretch of violence across the city.

Baltimore has had at least one shooting or homicide every day for the past nine days. Eleven people have been shot since May 12 and four others have been killed since May 14. Much of the violence has been in the Western District, where police have assigned more officers to attempt to prevent more.

On Wednesday, police were called at 12:22 a.m. to the 4000 block of Frederick Ave. in Southwest Baltimore, where they found a man who had been shot in the face.

He was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

At 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 3800 block of Hayward Ave. in the Northwest Baltimore, where another man had been shot in the head.

He is also listed in critical condition at a local hospital but homicide detectives were notified of the shooting.

Police on Wednesday also released information on a man who died as a result of a shooting on June 24, 1999 in the 1100 block of Wohler Way.

Tavon Kintchen, 35, died Feb. 18 because of complications from his injuries from that shooting. His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office, where doctors ruled this death a homicide.

Ronnie Johnson, 25, was arrested the day of the shooting, charged with attempted first-degree murder, and later convicted, police said.

At the time of this incident, the victim was 15 years old and the suspect was 16.

Anyone with information on the recent shootings is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

