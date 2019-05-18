Three shot, one fatally, in Baltimore overnight, police say

Baltimore police say they responded to three shootings, including one that killed a 25-year-old man, Friday night into Saturday morning.

Police were dispatched at 10:11 p.m. to the unit block of N. Bruce St. in Franklin Square, where they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. A medic was summoned and pronounced him dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit an anonymous tip to 443-902-4824.

Earlier Friday night, police were called to the 1700 block of N. Fulton Ave. in Sandtown-Winchester to investigate a reported shooting. There, they found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Another man was shot early Saturday morning, police said. Officers were called to the 1100 block of Hanover Street in Sharp Leadenhall at about 2:30 a.m.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, police said. He was taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information about the nonfatal shootings is asked to contact Citywide Shooting detectives at 410-396-2221, or the Metro Crime Stoppers line above.

bcompere@baltsun.com

twitter.com/BComp272