Baltimore's violent weekend continues with two fatal shootings overnight Saturday, including woman found in overturned car

Baltimore homicide detectives are investigating after a man and a woman were killed in separate incidents overnight. They were among five city shooting victims since Saturday evening, continuing a streak of violence this weekend.

Just after midnight, officers patrolling near the 1800 block of Druid Hill Ave. in Upton heard gunfire.

After searching the area, they found a woman in an overturned vehicle in the 1600 block of Druid Hill Ave., suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Earlier, shortly before 11 p.m., police were called to the 700 block of E. 20th St. in East Baltimore Midway to investigate a shooting. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency medical workers declared him dead at the scene, police said.

Police did not identify either victim. They urged anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tips can be left with the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Three other people were also shot Saturday evening in non-fatal incidents.

About 8 p.m., a 33-year-old man was shot in the shoulder in the 3900 block of Boarman Ave. in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Less than an hour later, another 33-year-old man was shot in the knee in the 400 block of N. East Ave. in East Baltimore, they said.

Then, at 11:23 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Patterson Park Ave. to investigate another shooting. A short time later, a 25-year-old man sought treatment at a hospital for a gunshot wound to the wrist.

Police asked anyone with information to contact citywide shooting detectives at 410-396-2221, or the Metro Crime Stoppers line.

