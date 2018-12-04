Two men shot, one fatally, Monday night in Oliver neighborhood of Baltimore

Two men were shot, one fatally, in the Oliver neighborhood Monday night, according to Baltimore police.

Officers responded around 6:40 p.m. to the 1100 block of E. Preston St., where they found two men with gunshot wounds to the head, police said.

One of the men, a 28-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to police.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

At approximately 10:13 p.m., Eastern District patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

Once at the location, officers located a 21-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot while in the 1900 block of Belair Road.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

