A Baltimore Police officer has been taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle during a foot pursuit, police said.

The officer’s condition was not immediately available. A police spokeswoman said he was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma center by other officers.

The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. at South Monroe and Wilhelm streets.

Police said the driver who struck the officer fled.

This article will be updated

