Baltimore police officer accidentally shoots herself in the leg

An off-duty Baltimore police officer accidentally shot herself in the leg Wednesday in the Glen Oaks neighborhood, according to police.

The officer, whom police did not identify, was injured around 10:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of E. Northern Parkway, police said.

The officer was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a graze wound to the leg. The department’s Special Investigation Response Team, which investigates cases in which officers use force, discharge their weapons or are injured, is investigating.

Baltimore Sun reporter Kevin Rector contributed to this article.

