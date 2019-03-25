Man dead after barricade situation with Baltimore Police overnight, police say

A man was pronounced dead after an hours-long standoff with police inside a home in Northwest Baltimore, police said Monday.

Baltimore Police said they are investigating the officer-involved shooting, which occurred after police were called to the 4900 block of Pembridge Ave. at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of an assault.

A barricade situation lasted for several hours, police said.

An adult man was found dead at the scene, and no officers were injured in the incident, police said.

This article will be updated.