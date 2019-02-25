Baltimore police officer overdoses at Halethorpe motel and dies

An off-duty Baltimore police officer overdosed on heroin and died Friday at a motel in Halethorpe, authorities said.

Officer Joseph Banks Jr., 25, had been assigned to the juvenile booking unit. At the motel, he had been using drugs with his girlfriend and overdosed, Baltimore County police wrote in a report.

His girlfriend told investigators Banks sounded as if he was struggling to breathe. She tried to administer Narcan to counteract the overdose.

She called 911 shortly after 3 a.m. The paramedics were unable to revive Banks.

The opioid epidemic hasn't left police departments untouched around the country. There have been dozens of cases where officers became addicted to pills and heroin.

Baltimore City Councilman Brandon Scott knew Banks. He said the officer’s death was another tragic example of the reach of addiction.

“This issue around drug use and overdoses, we have to start to pay it more than lip service,” Scott said. “No one is far away from it. It’s at everyone’s doorstep, and it will continue to be that way until we get serious.”

