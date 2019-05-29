Baltimore police officer indicted on perjury, misconduct charges

A Baltimore Police officer has been indicted on perjury and misconduct charges this week, according to two sources with knowledge of the investigation.

Officer Michael O’Sullivan, an officer since 2000 and most recently assigned to the Northern District, has been criminally charged, Baltimore Police confirmed.

O’Sullivan is suspended with pay, the department said, and referred additional questions to the state’s attorney’s office.

A spokeswoman with the state’s attorney’s office declined to comment.

Court records show O’Sullivan was involved in at least 69 arrests last year, but he has not made an arrest since November. He made a salary of $122,000 last fiscal year, according to city salary records.

No additional details were immediately available.

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5