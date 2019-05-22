New York police officer charged with assault, intoxication at Inner Harbor hotel

A New York police officer was arrested and charged with being drunk at an Inner Harbor hotel Tuesday morning and assaulting Baltimore police officers who tried to get him to leave.

Officer Eugene Donnelly, 32, of Bronxville, N.Y., was arrested after officers received a call at 7 a.m. for an intoxicated person at 401 W. Pratt St., the Hilton Baltimore, police spokeswoman Detective Chakia Fennoy said Wednesday.

Donnelly refused to leave the hotel and was arrested, during which he assaulted officers, she said.

Donnelly is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and intoxicated endangerment, according to online court records. He was released on his own recognizance.

A New York Police Department spokeswoman confirmed that Donnelly is an officer assigned to the department’s court section. He has been with the agency since 2010.

According to the New York Daily News, Donnelly was charged in 2014 with misdemeanor assault and burglary resulting from an incident in which he broke into a woman’s apartment in the Bronx, viciously beat her and drank milk from her refrigerator. He was later sentenced to three years’ probation.

The newspaper also reported that in 2016, Donnelly was allegedly driving drunk and struck parked cars in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood in New York.

