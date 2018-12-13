Man shot in Baltimore's North Roland Park neighborhood

A man was shot in North Roland Park/Poplar Hill on Thursday night, a wealthy neighborhood usually insulated from the city’s gun violence.

The victim, 35, was in the 1100 block of West Northern Parkway around 8:40 p.m. when he was shot, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives remained at the scene an hour later, in the parking lot of an upscale apartment complex called The Falls. Officers searched for evidence as confused residents pulled their cars into the driveway to see the flashing lights of police cars.

Shootings are rare in the neighborhood, which has a median household income of over $100,000, according a 2017 report from the city’s health department.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik