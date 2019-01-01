Seventeen-year-old is 308th Baltimore homicide victim in 2018; seven injured overnight in non-fatal shootings

The final hours of 2018 in Baltimore saw the city’s 308th homicide — a 17-year-old boy — and the new year was met with multiple non-fatal shootings, according to Baltimore police.

Police said that at 10:03 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to the 4500 block of Green Rose Lane to investigate a reported shooting and found the teenager suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name.

Earlier Monday, police reported the city’s 307th homicide of the year after a 59-year-old man died in the unit block of West 20th Street. On Tuesday, police identified him as Ronald Armstrong, a resident of that neighborhood.

Meanwhile, the waning hours of 2018 and the early moments of 2019 saw a spate of non-fatal shootings that left seven people injured.

The first reported shooting victim of the new year was also a teen — a 14-year-old boy. Police said they were called to the intersection of Light Street and Lee Street at about 12:12 a.m. to investigate a shooting and found the teenager suffering from a graze wound to the head. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Additionally, officers responded at about 1:43 a.m. to a hospital for a report of a walk-in victim and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. As of Tuesday morning it was unclear where that incident occurred, police said.

Police reported several other non-fatal shootings in the final hours of 2018. In the Western District around 10:08 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Whitmore Avenue and found a 52-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Around the same time, police said a 28-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of Spring Hill Avenue. He was also transported to a hospital.

Then, at about 10:12 p.m., police found two men with gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of Harford Road. They, too, were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

And at about 11:11 p.m., officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim and found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the arm. Police said he was in critical condition Tuesday morning and unable to inform detectives where the incident occurred.

Anyone with information may contact Baltimore Police at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. People can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

Man arrested after firing gun in air

Police also reported Tuesday an overnight arrest of a 44-year-old man on gun charges in the city.

Police said shortly after midnight, Eastern District officers were in the 1200 block of N. Luzerne Avenue when they came upon a man shooting a firearm in the air.

Gary Watts, 44, was arrested, and police said they seized a loaded .44 Mag revolver, a loaded 9mm handgun with “an obliterated serial number,” and a loaded rifle.

Watts was transported to Central Booking where he was charged with various firearms violations, police said. As of Tuesday morning he was waiting to see a court commissioner.