A Baltimore jury sided with Marilyn Mosby Friday and found the Baltimore state’s attorney had not unlawfully fired a city prosecutor four years ago.

The former prosecutor, Keri Borzilleri, had sued Mosby, claiming she was fired as retribution for supporting the previous state’s attorney over Mosby. Such a firing would violate state law that protects workers for their politics, race, religion and gender.

Mosby, however, testified that she fired Borzilleri not over politics but over the way the prosecutor dealt with victims and witnesses. Mosby told the court that Borzilleri was terse, dismissive and showed a lack of empathy with them.

Borzilleri had worked nine years as an assistant state’s attorney before she was fired in January 2015. Then she sued Mosby, saying her firing amounted to a political reprisal for supporting her boss, then-State’s Attorney Gregg Bernstein, in the 2014 Democratic primary election.

Mosby had testified that she was unaware of Borzilleri’s politics.

“The verdict speaks for itself,” Mosby said through a spokeswoman. She declined to take questions.

