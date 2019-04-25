Woman's death in Baltimore house fire ruled a homicide, police say

An autopsy has determined that a 50-year-old woman found dead in a burning home had been asphyxiated, Baltimore Police say.

The body of Tinestta Young was found on the second floor of a burning home in the unit block of S. Morley St., in Southwest Baltimore’s Saint Joseph’s neighborhood, on March 6.

Police learned of the autopsy ruling Wednesday, said police spokesman Jeremy Silbert. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and detectives have not made any arrests in Young’s killing, he said.

Young was one of several recent homicide victims identified Thursday by city police.

» Police said Lee McFadden, 27, was the man shot to death in the 3000 block of Oakley Ave. on April 16.

» Keith Mickles, 23, was identified as the man shot in the 200 block of N. Broadway on April 17, in a parking lot adjacent to a Popeye’s restaurant. Mayo died two days later, police say.

» Davon Mayo, 25, was identified as the man fatally shot in the 2100 block of Mt. Holly St. on April 17.

» Police identified Larry Matthews, 37, as the man fatally shot in the 1600 block of Cliftview Ave. on April 22.

Police did not disclose any arrests related to those cases, either.

