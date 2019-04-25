Morgan State University student killed in Baltimore shooting Wednesday night

A 21-year-old student at Morgan State University was shot to death in Baltimore on Wednesday night.

Baltimore police wrote in a news release Thursday that Kevon Dix was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the 3400 block of Mary Avenue in the Glenham-Belhar neighborhood. Officers were originally called for a report of a shooting at 10:23 p.m., and Dix was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a post on Facebook, Morgan State President David Wilson said Dix was a senior music major in the College of Liberal Arts.

“We extend our most sincere condolences to the Dix family and ask that you keep them as well as other family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” Wilson wrote.

Police did not report a suspect in Dix’s death, but said homicide detectives are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

