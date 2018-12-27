Man shot across the street from Mondawmin Mall parking lot, Baltimore police say

A man was found in the Mondawmin Mall parking lot after being shot in West Baltimore on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police believe the man was shot in the 2300 block of Liberty Heights Ave., across the street from the mall, and then ran to the mall’s parking lot, which was taped off as a crime scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, police said.

Roxanne Williamson and her daughter Shawntrese Barksdale arrived at Mondawmin Metro Station on a bus from Reisterstown Plaza after the shooting to find the escalators to the subway platform closed. MTA and city police instead directed them to walk around the taped-off bus loop to wait for the elevator down to the train.

“We were like ‘What’s going on?’” said Williamson, 52, of East Baltimore.

“When you see that yellow tape, you know what’s going on,” Barksdale, 18, interjected. They stood and waited as the doors opened and the crammed elevator, full of incoming riders, emptied.

It’s sickening. The kids can't even come out to enjoy themselves on Christmas break. — Tawanda Thompson, Baltimore resident

“There’s just too much shooting,” Williamson said.

Tawanda Thompson rolled a stroller off the elevator and sighed as she saw the crime scene tape fluttering in the parking lot. “We can’t even get in the mall?” she asked aloud.

Police said the mall was not evacuated, and it remained open despite the crime scene in the parking lot. Thompson had brought her four children, Diamond, 8; Destiny, 7; DaShaun, 3; and Jay, 9 months, from Latrobe Court in East Baltimore, to do some after-Christmas shopping. When they got off the train, she said, an officer informed them of the shooting and told them they would have to wait for the elevator because the escalator was closed.

“It’s sickening,” said Thomson, 27. “The kids can’t even come out to enjoy themselves on Christmas break.”

The shooting came on the same day that Marshalls announced it was closing its Mondawmin Mall location in January.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.