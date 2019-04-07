Masked group sprayed pepper spray-like irritant in attempted robbery at jewelry store, police say

A group of about five masked people sprayed a pepper spray-like irritant into the air in an attempted robbery at a jewelry store in Mondawmin Mall in Baltimore Sunday, police said, but it’s unclear whether anything was taken.

Police were called to R K Jewelers just before 1 p.m., where the people appeared to have sprayed Mace “or used some kind of a fogger,” according to Detective Chakia Fennoy, a Baltimore Police spokeswoman.

Employees refused medical treatment, police said. No one answered a call to the store Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6