Deputy Baltimore police commissioner whose hiring was announced two days ago no longer joining department

Michelle Wilson, the Baltimore Police deputy commissioner whose hiring was announced just two days ago, is not joining the department after all.

Baltimore Police would not say whether the abrupt reversal has anything to do with Wilson recently signing a sworn affidavit questioning the truthfulness of Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Wilson’s statement — and an earlier Facebook post she has since deleted — contradict Mosby’s account of a key issue in a lawsuit filed against her by a former city prosecutor.

The announcement comes days after Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison named Wilson, an assistant Maryland attorney general, to a top position overseeing police misconduct investigations.

“Michelle Wilson will not be joining the Baltimore Police Department. Because this is a personnel matter, based on the advice of the city solicitor, we cannot comment further,” police spokesman Matt Jablow said in a statement.

Jablow said Harrison would not comment on the matter. He said no replacement has been chosen. It’s the first big misstep for Harrison since he took over the department in March.

Wilson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Harrison on Tuesday introduced Wilson as a deputy commissioner in charge of the public integrity bureau. At the time he said recent Wilson's statements about the lawsuit against Mosby brought by a former prosecutor would not affect Wilson’s work for the police department.

“I’m confident that the entire integrity bureau will work collaboratively and efficiently,” and it will “hold ourselves and our members accountable,” he said in an interview on Tuesday.

Wilson recently filed a sworn affidavit for the plaintiff in a lawsuit against Mosby.

Former city prosecutor Keri Borzilleri sued Mosby in Baltimore Circuit Court claiming she was fired as retribution for supporting the political campaign of then-State’s Attorney Gregg Bernstein, whom Mosby beat in the 2014 primary election.

Borzilleri’s attorneys claimed Mosby made a “throat-slitting gesture” toward another former prosecutor and Bernstein supporter at the banquet for the Alliance of Black Women Attorneys.

Wilson wrote a Facebook post during the trial that said Mosby “lied on that witness stand under oath.” She later deleted the post.

Mosby has denied the claim during the trial, and jurors returned a verdict in her favor. But Borzilleri has since filed a motion for a new trial, and Wilson filed a sworn affidavit in that case, too.

Wilson would have been the highest-ranking woman in the department, and the first African-American woman to serve as a deputy commissioner.

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.

