Baltimore Police hires two key deputies, including one who accused State's Attorney Mosby of lying under oath

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Tuesday named two new deputy commissioners from outside the department who will oversee key areas— including day-to-day operations of thousands of officers and misconduct investigations.

Michael Sullivan, a police officer who has served his career at Louisville (Ky.) Police Department, will oversee the operations bureau, which includes criminal investigations and patrol. Michelle Wilson, an assistant Maryland attorney general, will oversee the public integrity bureau, which includes internal affairs. Wilson recently publicly contradicted Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s account of an incident central to a lawsuit against Mosby brought by a former city prosecutor.

As head of the department’s integrity bureau, Wilson will be in charge of officer misconduct cases that will be reviewed by the state’s attorney’s office, which prosecutes criminal cases against officers.

“Michael and Michelle have exactly the right combination of experience, integrity and passion that are needed in these key positions,” Harrison said in a statement. “I am very much looking forward to working with them as we move BPD forward and make it a more efficient, effective and responsive police department.”

Harrison has restructured the department into four bureaus, three of which will now be headed by civilians. Baltimore Police veteran Andre Bonaparte previously oversaw operations, which oversees day-to-day work of thousands of officers, but he left in March as part of Harrison’s restructuring. He had retired from the department but was brought back by acting commissioner Darryl De Sousa in 2018. De Sousa also previously hired David Cali, a career DEA agent, to head the Office of Professional Responsibility, which included internal affairs. Cali also left the department earlier this year.

Sullivan has served with the Louisville department since 1994 and is currently the deputy chief, commanding the Administrative Bureau, Support Bureau and Patrol Bureau, as well as the Special Investigations Division and the Media and Public Relations Office.

Wilson has represented the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services at the attorney general’s office and previously worked as prosecutor with the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office for 10 years, including four years prosecuting homicide cases. She serves on several committees of the Bar Association of Baltimore City, as well as the Alliance of Black Women Attorneys of Maryland. She recently filed a sworn affidavit for the plaintiff in a lawsuit against Mosby, questioning Mosby’s account of a key issue in the case.

A former city prosecutor, Keri Borzilleri, sued Mosby in Baltimore Circuit Court, claiming she was fired as retribution for supporting the political campaign of then-State’s Attorney Gregg Bernstein, whom Mosby beat in the 2014 primary election.

Borzilleri’s attorneys claimed Mosby made a “throat-slitting gesture” toward another former prosecutor and Bernstein supporter at the banquet for the Alliance of Black Women Attorneys. Syeetah Hampton-El, the former assistant state’s attorney and now administrative law judge, testified that Mosby made the gesture in her direction. But Mosby denied the claim during the hearing.

Wilson, who was also at the banquet and claimed to have witnessed the gesture, wrote a Facebook post during the trial that said Mosby “lied on that witness stand under oath.”

“I was facing the dais when she made the throat slitting gesture but the reaction at my table was immediate,” Wilson wrote. “Those facing her immediately commented and I was right across from Syeetah and could [see] her face and reaction.”

She continued, “I’ll never forget that event, because it was what convinced me that Mosby wasn’t mature enough to be the State’s Attorney. 5 years later, I’m still convinced and still dishearten[ed] by her immaturity and selfishness. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised in this day and age with politicians who lie all day and everyday.”

Wilson later deleted the post. Mosby could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Borzilleri lost the case, but she has since refiled a motion for a new trial, and she cited Wilson’s account of the incident in the motion.

Wilson and Sullivan join deputy commissioner Jim Gillis, who was appointed by Harrison to over see the administration bureau, which includes finance, human resource and recruitment. Gillis previously served as a chief of staff in the department. Danny Murphy, who worked under Harrison when he was superintendent of New Orleans Police Department, came to Baltimore to head the newly created compliance bureau. Murphy will oversee sweeping reforms mandated by the consent decree reached between the city and U.S. Justice Department in 2017.

Harrison still has to appoint chiefs to oversee government affairs; education and training; technology; finance; and equity and equal opportunity.

Sullivan has a bachelor’s degree in police administration and a master’s degree in administration of justice from the University of Louisville. He is a member of several law enforcement organizations, including the International Association of Chiefs of Police, where he has been involved with issues regarding youth engagement and juvenile justice.

Wilson is a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Law and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Delaware.

Baltimore Sun reporter Kevin Rector contributed to this article.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5