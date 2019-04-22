Acting Deputy Commissioner Melvin Russell to leave Baltimore Police Department

Acting Deputy Baltimore Police Commissioner Melvin T. Russell, a 40-year veteran of the force who leads community outreach efforts and was one of six finalists who interviewed last year for the top job, is leaving the department this week amid an organizational shake-up under new Commissioner Michael Harrison.

Russell, who oversaw the Police Department’s support services bureau and served as chief of the Community Collaboration Division, declined to say whether his retirement is voluntary. His last day will be Wednesday.

“Technically I’m being separated from agency on the 24th, and I have enough time to retire,” Russell said Sunday. “You can kind of read between the lines, but I’ll talk to you later about it.”

Russell’s future with the department had been called into question last week, when Harrison eliminated his support services bureau in a restructuring intended to thin out command staff and reorganize the department.

The four bureaus under Harrison — Administration, Operations, and two newly formed bureaus, Compliance and Public Integrity — each will be led by a deputy commissioner.

As community outreach chief, Russell served as the Police Department’s top-ranking ambassador during some of the most challenging times in the department’s history, including the unrest after the death of Freddie Gray, who died from injuries in police custody in April 2015.

Despite rising tensions between police and the community, he walked into the middle of crowds at protests and engaged people in conversations. He was featured in HBO’s “Baltimore Rising” documentary, directed by Sonja Sohn of “The Wire.”

When a gunshot went off during a police foot chase of an armed suspect in Penn-North just one week after the riot on the day of Gray’s death, Russell appeared quickly on the scene to explain — in an impromptu news conference on the street — that the officers had not fired; the gunshot had come from the suspect’s firearm.

The first black valedictorian to graduate from the city police academy and an ordained minister, he has appeared at countless vigils, protests, rallies and prayer walks. He once rallied a group of dozens of volunteers to clean up a park that had become a drug haven.

Russell’s son, who shares his name, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the August 2015 stabbing of his roommate, Theophilus Ruffin, 49, at their transitional-living apartment in Southwest Baltimore. After the case was referred to the Baltimore City Circuit Court’s mental health docket, the younger Russell received mental health treatment instead of prison under the terms of his plea.

Baltimore Sun reporter Jessica Anderson contributed to this article.