As Michael Locksley returns to coach Maryland football, police still seek his son's killer

As Michael Locksley returns to College Park as the new University of Maryland football coach, police in Howard County continue to search for his son’s killer.

More than one year ago, Meiko Locksley, 25, was fatally shot in Columbia. Today, police say they have made no arrests, continue to investigate and have no updates for the public.

Howard County police are still offering $10,000 for information about the killing.

Meiko Locksley was shot and killed in September 2017 in the 5500 block of Harpers Farm Road in Columbia. In the days following his murder, police said they had no suspect or motive for the crime.

Condolences poured in from college football players and coaches around the country.

Michael Locksley, 48, was a popular offensive coordinator for the Terps football team. He served as the interim head coach at Maryland for six games in 2015 after the firing of Randy Edsall.

On Tuesday, university officials announced Locksley would return as the new football coach. He’s been the offensive coordinator for the University of Alabama Crimson Tide, which is aiming to defend it national championship.

Schmuck: New Maryland coach Michael Locksley gets a poignant endorsement — from Jordan McNair's father »

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/Tim_Prudente