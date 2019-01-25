Community members get first impression of Pugh's pick for Baltimore's next police commissioner

A handful of community members got a chance to meet with Baltimore Police commissioner-designate Michael Harrison at a meeting at City Hall on Thursday, the first in a series of meetings hosted by the mayor’s office.

“I think they’re trying to correct some of the mistakes that happened with the [Joel] Fitzgerald nomination,” said Baltimore resident David Troy, one of about 15 residents invited to attend Thursday’s event. Members of the media were not invited.

Last year, Mayor Catherine Pugh was criticized for a lack of transparency in her selection of Fort Worth (Texas) Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald to be the city’s police commissioner. Fitzgerald later withdrew from the nomination, and Pugh then selected Harrison, the New Orleans police superintendent.

“He seems like a genuinely nice and intelligent guy with a warm personality,” Troy said of Harrison.

He said Harrison expressed confidence in his ability to transform the department, and said it would be necessary to hire and fire officers to effect a cultural change.

Troy, however, acknowledged: “In an hour, what can you really learn?”

The city has had three police commissioners in the past year. Pugh fired then-Commissioner Kevin Davis last January. His replacement, Darryl De Sousa, resigned abruptly in May after being federally charged with failing to file his income tax returns. Gary Tuggle has served as interim commissioner since May.

The rest of the community meetings will be held at locations around the city over the next several weeks.

• Feb. 14 — Forth Worthington Elementary/Middle School, 6-8 p.m.

• Feb. 19 — Wildwood Elementary/Middle School, 6-8 p.m.

• Feb. 20 — Forest Park High School, 6-8 p.m.

• Feb. 21 — Patterson Park Public Charter School, 6-8 p.m.

• Feb. 23 — *Poly-Western High School, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

• Feb. 23 — Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High, 1-3 p.m.

• Feb. 26 — Frederick Douglass High School, 6-8 p.m.

• Feb. 27 — *Cherry Hill Elementary/Middle School, 6-8 p.m.

• Feb. 28 — *Dorothy I. Height Elementary School, 6-8 p.m.

• March 2 — Site to be determined, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

* Meeting site subject to change.

