Baltimore police: Man and woman shot in McElderry Park

Baltimore police said a man and a woman were shot in McElderry Park Sunday evening.

Police spokesman detective Jeremy Silbert said the department received a report of a shooting on the 400 block of N. Montford Ave. at 8:24 p.m.

A man and a woman were shot, Silbert said, with the woman currently listed in critical condition after being shot in the upper body. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident due to the severity of one of the victim’s injuries, Silbert said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100, leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup or text tips anonymously to 443-902-4824.

It was second shooting in two days in McElderry Park after four people, including a teenager, were shot Saturday night. Police believe all four were shot in the 500 block of N. Belford Ave.

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC