Two masked gunmen robbed the McDonald’s in Hampden Sunday evening, according to police.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the McDonald’s in the 3900 block of Falls Road. Store employees told officers that two armed men dressed in black had entered demanding money from the cash register. They then fled.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Robbery detectives, at 410-366-6341.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik