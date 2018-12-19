Police investigating man's death after fight inside a McDonald's; another man shot in West Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating a homicide in West Baltimore and the death of a 60-year-old man after a fight inside a North Avenue McDonald’s restaurant Wednesday morning.

Officers were called at 8:40 a.m. to the unit block of W. North Ave. for an assault. They found the victim unconscious and suffering from head trauma. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said his body will be taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death, but homicide detectives are investigating. It has not officially been ruled a homicide.

The man had been involved in a physical altercation inside the McDonald's when he collapsed, became unconscious and never recovered, police said.

The department did not release his name.

Later Wednesday, at 1:06 p.m. officers were on patrol when they found a shooting victim in the 1700 block of Presstman Street in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood. The victim, a 25-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. His name was also not released Wednesday.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

