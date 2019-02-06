Murder trial underway for Baltimore man accused of going on days-long shooting rampage in 2017

Mausean Carter took matters into his own hands when some neighborhood men were hassling his girlfriend, a Baltimore homicide detective testified Thursday.

Carter, 31, is standing trial in Baltimore Circuit Court for a spate of shootings in December 2017, including the killing of Martrell Harris.

Det. Steve McDonnell told the court that he questioned Carter the week after Harris’ death.

“He was upset Mr. Harris and some of his associates were harassing him and his girlfriend,” McDonald said. “He mentioned they slapped her in the butt or something to that effect.”

The testimony marked the fourth day of the trial against Carter. He faces a slew of charges: murder, attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, gun charges. The Park Heights man faces life in prison if convicted.

Carter cleared a court-ordered mental evaluation to stand trial, though his attorney has said he is schizophrenic.

Carter’s older brother, who has requested anonymity for fear of his safety, has said his family tried to have Carter evaluated by psychologists. He said they were turned away.

“We were told that until he does something that causes harm to himself or to others, they could not do anything,” his brother told The Sun shortly after the crime.

The days-long rampage unfolded in December 2017, and ended with a dramatic 30-minute car chase on live television.

Carter is accused of murdering Harris, 21, during a drive-by shooting on Reisterstown Road. One woman told police she was walking behind Harris when she saw the gunfire come from a Lexus. In charging documents, police wrote that Carter acknowledged shooting Harris, saying the man had disrespected his girlfriend.

About two hours after the deadly drive-by shooting, Carter pulled up to the O’s Super Mart on Poplar Grove Street and opened fire, police say. One store employee was shot and killed. A 24-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were both wounded. Police say Carter admitted to shooting them.

Then came Dec. 15, 2017 and a harrowing scene. Police came upon a driver armed with a high-powered Bulgaria SLR-95 rifle. They say the driver, Carter, was firing indiscriminately.

Carter allegedly shot one man in the leg on North Avenue and shot another man who was sitting in a car on Wabash Avenue. The barrage ended when the gunman’s Lexus slowed near Mondawmin Mall and his girlfriend ran into the street, wrapped him in a bear hug and dragged him to the ground. She had been pleading with him over the phone to stop.

Police swarmed them with their guns drawn. His car drifted away.

This story will be updated.

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/tim_prudente