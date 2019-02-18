Baltimore man arrested in killing of ex-girlfriend, police say

A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged in the killing of his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend last week in Northeast Baltimore, police said Monday.

Arnold Johnson was arrested and charged Friday with killing Maryann Wellington earlier that morning.

Wellington was fatally shot early Friday morning in the 4900 block of Goodnow Ave. in Northeast Baltimore. Officers found her with gunshot wounds to her head and chest, and a medic pronounced her dead at the scene.

Johnson, of the 700 block of Oystercove Drive, was transported to the Baltimore Central Booking & Intake Center and charged with first- and second-degree murder, police said. Court records for Johnson were not immediately available.

This article will be updated.

